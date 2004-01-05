Nexstar Closes Quorum Deal
Nexstar Broadcasting Group has completed its $230 million acquisition of Quorum Broadcast Holdings, adding 10 stations to its portfolio.
An 11th Quorum station, WTVW(TV) Evansville, Ind., is being spun off to a third party for $43 million. Nexstar now owns or operates 42 TV stations in 26 markets reaching 7% of the U.S.
The company said it has secured $125 million in private-lender financing to help fund the Quorum deal and replaced an existing $265 million revolving line of credit with a new $275 million credit facility with a better interest rate. Approximately $80 million will be available from the new revolver once the spinoff of WTVW is completed, said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.