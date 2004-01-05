Nexstar Closes Quorum Deal

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has completed its $230 million acquisition of Quorum Broadcast Holdings, adding 10 stations to its portfolio.

An 11th Quorum station, WTVW(TV) Evansville, Ind., is being spun off to a third party for $43 million. Nexstar now owns or operates 42 TV stations in 26 markets reaching 7% of the U.S.

The company said it has secured $125 million in private-lender financing to help fund the Quorum deal and replaced an existing $265 million revolving line of credit with a new $275 million credit facility with a better interest rate. Approximately $80 million will be available from the new revolver once the spinoff of WTVW is completed, said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook.