Nexstar buys two stations
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. has agreed to buy KARK-TV Little Rock, Ark. (NBC
affiliate), and WHDN-TV Dothan, Ala. (ABC affiliate), from Morris Marketing Inc.,
pending Federal Communications Commission approval.
The deal is expected to close around midyear, but Nexstar plans to start running
the stations almost immediately (on or about Feb. 1) through a time-brokerage
agreement with Morris.
When the deals are approved, Irving, Texas-based Nexstar will have 24
stations in 16 markets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.