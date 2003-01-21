Nexstar buys two stations

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. has agreed to buy KARK-TV Little Rock, Ark. (NBC

affiliate), and WHDN-TV Dothan, Ala. (ABC affiliate), from Morris Marketing Inc.,

pending Federal Communications Commission approval.

The deal is expected to close around midyear, but Nexstar plans to start running

the stations almost immediately (on or about Feb. 1) through a time-brokerage

agreement with Morris.

When the deals are approved, Irving, Texas-based Nexstar will have 24

stations in 16 markets.