Nexstar Buying More Stations
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. is buying NBC affiliates KPOM-TV and KFAA-TV Fort Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark., from JDG Television.
Nexstar already owns NBC affiliate KARK-TV Little Rock.
The deal is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval. It is expected to close early next year.
The purchase will boost the number of stations Nexstar owns and/or operates to 42.
