Nexstar Buying More Stations

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. is buying NBC affiliates KPOM-TV and KFAA-TV Fort Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark., from JDG Television.

Nexstar already owns NBC affiliate KARK-TV Little Rock.

The deal is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval. It is expected to close early next year.

The purchase will boost the number of stations Nexstar owns and/or operates to 42.