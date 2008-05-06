Nexstar Appoints Co-COOs

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has named Timothy Busch and Brian Jones co-chief operating officers. They replace COO Duane Lammers, who is leaving to “pursue other interests.” They start in their new roles June 1.

Busch has served as senior V.P. and regional manager of Nexstar’s Eastern Region since 2002. Jones has had the same title for Nexstar’s Southwest Region.

The pair “will retain regional operating responsibilities while overseeing all facets of Nexstar’s current television station and online operations and developing new revenue opportunities for Nexstar which further leverage the value of the Company’s local station programming and content,” said Nexstar.

“Both Tim and Brian have contributed extensively to the company’s financial growth and in establishing a culture of innovation among all of our associates,” said President/CEO Perry Sook. “The appointments acknowledge their leadership roles at Nexstar while the Co-COO structure organizes functions and reporting in a manner that emphasizes each individual’s respective expertise and strengths.”