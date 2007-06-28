Nexstar Adds 50th Station With LSA

Nexstar Broadcasting announced that, contingent upon the completed acquisition of KTVE-TV by Mission Broadcasting, it will enter into a local service agreement (LSA) for the station, an NBC affiliate serving Monroe, Louisiana/El Dorado, Arkansas.

Mission is acquiring the station from Piedmont Television for $7.7m, which Mission will finance by borrowing from its $15m revolving credit facility.

Nexstar owns KARD-TV, the FOX affiliate in Monroe/El Dorado, which is operated under an LSA with KTVE-TV.

Upon commencement of the LSA, Nexstar will own, operate, program or provide services to 50 television stations and more than one station in 18 of the 29 markets where it operates.