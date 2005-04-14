Newsource Adds D.C. Correspondent

Syndicated news service CNN Newsource has hired Sumi Das as a Washington, D.C., correspondent, giving it two dedicated reporters in the nation's capital.

Das joins from MSNBC, where her reporting included coverage of the Scott Peterson trial. Before joining the cable net, she hosted Fresh Gear for Tech TV.

Das will provide customized reports for CNN Newsource's 800 TV station affiliates as well as coveraing breaking national stories.

