NewsMarket Adds Ex-CBS News President

Andrew Heyward, former president of CBS News, has joined the board of The NewsMarket, which distributes video news releases, corporate video and other footage to 10,000 outlets in the U.S. and abroad.

The News Market pointed to Heyward's oversight of CBS News' transition into new media as giving the company an edge as it builds the company.

Clients supplying video include the State Department, Microsoft, GM, and AOL. News organizations using the service include CNN, Fox News, AP, and NYTimes.com.

Heyward left in October 2005 after 24 years at the network, including almost 10 years atop news, the second-longest tenure in that post after Richard Salant.