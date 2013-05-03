Newseum to Honor Fallen Journalists

On May 13, the Newseum will rededicate its Journalists

Memorial and add the names of 90 more journalists who died in the line of duty.

The annual ceremony began in 1996. This year, the event will

be keynoted by NBC News' Richard Engel, who was kidnapped and held for five

days in Syria last year along with members of his production crew.

Eighty-four of the names are journalists who died in 2012,

while another six are from previous years. Among the names already on the wall

is The Wall Street Journal's Daniel Pearl, a former Washington media

beat reporter who was kidnapped and murdered in 2002 covering Islamic

extremists in Pakistan.

The Newseum is making print and online ads

honoring the fallen available for outlets to run on or around May 13.

Information on the ads and downloadable PDFs can be found here.