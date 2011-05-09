Newseum Adding Names To Journalist Honor Roll

The Newseum in Washington is holding its rededication ceremony May 16 for the Journalists Memorial.



The ceremony will both honor the 2,084 journalists who have died while covering the news, with a special focus on the 59 journalists who died in 2010.



Each year, the museum rededicates the memorial, engraving new names on the two-story glass wall that lists the names of journalists killed deaths from 1837 to the present day.



Last year, the museum had to add 88 names of journalists killed in 2009, plus six from previous years.