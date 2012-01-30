News Corp.'s Communications SVP Teri Everett to Leave Company

News Corp.'s Teri Everett, senior VP of corporate affairs

and communications, will be leaving the company on Feb. 10, it was

announced Monday. Her departure follows extensive executive shuffling at the company,

which has been beleaguered with the phone hacking scandal.

News Corp. has also expanded the role of Julie Henderson,

senior VP, corporate affairs and chief communications officer, to oversee the

company's global communications, corporate affairs and social responsibility

efforts. Based in Los Angeles, she will divide her time in New York.

"Julie is simply one of the most talented communications executives in the media business and her elevation is a natural fit for the company," Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of News Corporation, said in a statement. "She has expertly run our West Coast communications operations for several years, where she plays a key role in corporate strategy."

Everett joined News Corp. in 2000 as VP, corporate

communications, and led the company's Los Angeles communications initiatives. She

progressively took on more responsibility, eventually leading the company's

global corporate affairs beginning Dec. 2009.

"I am immensely grateful to Teri for leading our

communications efforts so adeptly in recent years," Murdoch said in a statement. "During her more than 10 years with News Corporation,

Teri gained not only the trust and respect of all who worked with her -- but my

great appreciation as well. She has been one of our most effective and

well-liked executives. I respect her decision and wish her sincere good luck in

her next endeavors."