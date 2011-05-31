News Corp. Wants More Commercials in Next Contract With Hulu

News Corp. wants its Fox programs to have more commercials on Hulu, reports AdAge.

Fox's

parent company is currently negotiating its new contract with Hulu and

wants to provide a greater number of ads for its programs; Hulu has

touted itself since its inception as having less ads than other online

content providers.

News

Corp.'s aim is to provide its advertisers richer cross-promotion deals.

The current terms being discusses would allow Fox to gradually bolster

the number of ads that play during its shows that are already in Hulu's

inventory.

These

talks represent a catch-22; digital outlets want TV programs because of

their high-volume viewership, yet letting them run with little to no

ads doesn't make financial sense. Also if viewers can just watch content

online at their own time, it can negatively affect TV ratings.

Hulu,

which is talks with all three of its media owners - News Corp., Walt

Disney and NBCU - would have to tinker with its platform to allow these

changes News Corp. is asking for. Hulu is known for its streamlined

design and ease of use, even allowing viewers to select the ads they

wish to see.