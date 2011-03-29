News Corp. Ups Henderson to SVP, Communications andCorporate Strategy

News Corp. has promoted Julie Henderson to senior vice

president, communications and corporate strategy. She had been SVP, corporate

communications and public affairs for News Corp. since 2007.

Henderson will continue to have a role in New Corp.'s

communications and public affairs, while adding the responsibility "for driving

greater value from the Company's vast portfolio of businesses." She will report

to Chase Carey, News Corp. deputy chairman, president and COO and Teri Everett,

SVP, corporate affairs and communications.

"Julie brings a unique understanding of both existing and

new opportunities for our brands and has the personal traits to navigate

cross-unit complexities as an ally to our senior executives," said Carey in a

statement. "She has a wonderful combination of strategic insight and managerial

leadership for this role."

Henderson joined News Corp. in 2006 as SVP, corporate

communications for Fox Interactive Media.