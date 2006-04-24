News Corp., Toyota Partner on Prison Break Mobisodes

Mobisodes based on Fox’s Prison Break will be the centerpiece of a new marketing partnership between News Corp.’s entertainment divisions and Toyota.

Toyota will leverage the relationship with Fox, FX, Fox Mobile Entertainment and Fox Interactive Media to push the launch of its new Yaris Liftback and Sedan.

As part of the deal, Toyota will sponsor a series of 26 Prison Break mobisodes available exclusively to Sprint customers. The separate storyline will complement the original jailhouse drama.

Toyota gets a 10-second ad at the beginning of each episode, which began airing today and will be released three to four times per week.

The mobisode series is produced by Eric Young of Sparkhill, producer of mobisodes for 24.

The deal also includes a Toyota-branded “microsite” within Fox.com, and Toyota receiving category exclusivity for several upcoming Prison Break broadcasts.