News Corp. Shareholders Approve Split
News Corp. said Tuesday that its shareholders have approved
its plan to split into two separate companies, a move that could be completed
before the end of the month.
News Corp. proposed a plan to separate its publishing and
entertainment businesses into two separate entities -- News
Corp. and 21st Century Fox last June.
At a special meeting of shareholders on Tuesday,
shareholders overwhelmingly approved the split. The company said it is
positioned to complete the separation on June 28.
