News Corp. Shareholders Approve Split

News Corp. said Tuesday that its shareholders have approved

its plan to split into two separate companies, a move that could be completed

before the end of the month.

News Corp. proposed a plan to separate its publishing and

entertainment businesses into two separate entities -- News

Corp. and 21st Century Fox last June.

At a special meeting of shareholders on Tuesday,

shareholders overwhelmingly approved the split. The company said it is

positioned to complete the separation on June 28.

