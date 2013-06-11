News Corp. Shareholders Approve Split

Trending

News Corp. said Tuesday that its shareholders have approved
its plan to split into two separate companies, a move that could be completed
before the end of the month.

News Corp. proposed a plan to separate its publishing and
entertainment businesses into two separate entities -- News
Corp. and 21st Century Fox last June.

At a special meeting of shareholders on Tuesday,
shareholders overwhelmingly approved the split. The company said it is
positioned to complete the separation on June 28.    

