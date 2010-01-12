News Corp. Shaking Up TV Execs

News Corp. is considering a restructuring of its television

division that is expected to a see a re-shuffling of duties among top

executives, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

While details are still being finalized, Peter Rice is

expected to assume greater control over the entertainment assets, including the

cable side, while David Hill will gain greater power on the sports side.

According to those sources, Fox National Cable Networks President

Rich Battista could end up either being reassigned within the company or no

longer with the company.

The cable networks, including FX chief John Landgraf, would

report directly into Peter Rice, while the regional sports networks, including

chief Randy Freer, would fall under the umbrella of Hill.

Still being determined are changes -- if any -- to the role of Fox Networks Group chairman Tony Vinciquerra, a highly-regarded News Corp and industry veteran who championed the successful battle with Time Warner for retransmission consent cash at the end of last year. Both Rice and Hill report to Vinciquerra.

(Updated last paragraph at 2:55 PT to further define Vinciquerra's continuing role)