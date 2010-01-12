News Corp. Shaking Up TV Execs
By Ben Grossman
News Corp. is considering a restructuring of its television
division that is expected to a see a re-shuffling of duties among top
executives, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.
While details are still being finalized, Peter Rice is
expected to assume greater control over the entertainment assets, including the
cable side, while David Hill will gain greater power on the sports side.
According to those sources, Fox National Cable Networks President
Rich Battista could end up either being reassigned within the company or no
longer with the company.
The cable networks, including FX chief John Landgraf, would
report directly into Peter Rice, while the regional sports networks, including
chief Randy Freer, would fall under the umbrella of Hill.
Still being determined are changes -- if any -- to the role of Fox Networks Group chairman Tony Vinciquerra, a highly-regarded News Corp and industry veteran who championed the successful battle with Time Warner for retransmission consent cash at the end of last year. Both Rice and Hill report to Vinciquerra.
(Updated last paragraph at 2:55 PT to further define Vinciquerra's continuing role)
