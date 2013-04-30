News Corp. Sets June 11 Date for Split Vote
News Corp. has set a June 11 date for a special shareholder
vote on the company's planned split into two separate companies, one focusing
on its publishing assets and the other on its television and film units.
According to a proxy statement filed Tuesday, the vote will
be held at 10 a.m. Eastern Time at the Citi Auditorium in New York City. News
Corp. announcedin June its intention to split into two separate publicly traded companies
- News Corp., which would include its newspaper assets like the Wall Street
Journal, the New York Post, the Sun and The Times of London in the U.K. and
several Australian newspapers; and 21st Century Fox, which would
include its cable channels, the Fox Broadcasting network and the 20th
Century Fox film studio.
The two companies will be led by chairman Rupert Murdoch,
who will also serve as CEO of the 21st Century Fox entertainment
unit.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.