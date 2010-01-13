News Corp. Restructures TV Organization

News Corp. is shaking up its television executive ranks,

giving added responsibilities to entertainment chairman Peter Rice and Fox

Sports chairman David Hill. The move was firstreported by B&C Monday, Jan.

11, and confirmed by News Corp. today (Jan. 13).

In his new role, Rice will oversee FX and Fox Movie Channel,

while Hill will oversee News Corp.'s 19 RSNs, as well as Fuel TV, Speed Network

and Fox Soccer Channel. Both Rice and Hill will report to Fox Networks Group Chairman

and CEO Tony Vinciquerra.

Rich Battista, the president of Fox National Cable Networks

is in talks to assume a new role at the company.

"News Corporation is the world's leading content company

with the country's number one broadcast network and powerful cable networks

across the board. We have great management teams driving these

businesses," said News Corp. President and COO Chase Carey, announcing the

moves. "This reorganization is not targeted at short term change, but at

maintaining our momentum while better aligning us in key content areas for long

term growth as we take these businesses to new heights over the coming years.

Rich Battista is a valued member of this company and we hope to find a new

opportunity for him in the near term."

"David Hill and Peter Rice are two of the most successful

executives at our company," said Vinciquerra in a statement. "Not only do

I admire their creative prowess, but they have both done a tremendous job of

growing their respective businesses and their continued leadership will place

us in an enviable position as we move forward."