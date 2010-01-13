News Corp. Restructures TV Organization
By Alex Weprin
News Corp. is shaking up its television executive ranks,
giving added responsibilities to entertainment chairman Peter Rice and Fox
Sports chairman David Hill. The move was firstreported by B&C Monday, Jan.
11, and confirmed by News Corp. today (Jan. 13).
In his new role, Rice will oversee FX and Fox Movie Channel,
while Hill will oversee News Corp.'s 19 RSNs, as well as Fuel TV, Speed Network
and Fox Soccer Channel. Both Rice and Hill will report to Fox Networks Group Chairman
and CEO Tony Vinciquerra.
Rich Battista, the president of Fox National Cable Networks
is in talks to assume a new role at the company.
"News Corporation is the world's leading content company
with the country's number one broadcast network and powerful cable networks
across the board. We have great management teams driving these
businesses," said News Corp. President and COO Chase Carey, announcing the
moves. "This reorganization is not targeted at short term change, but at
maintaining our momentum while better aligning us in key content areas for long
term growth as we take these businesses to new heights over the coming years.
Rich Battista is a valued member of this company and we hope to find a new
opportunity for him in the near term."
"David Hill and Peter Rice are two of the most successful
executives at our company," said Vinciquerra in a statement. "Not only do
I admire their creative prowess, but they have both done a tremendous job of
growing their respective businesses and their continued leadership will place
us in an enviable position as we move forward."
