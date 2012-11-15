News Corp. Nearing Deal to Acquire YES Network Stake

While Prime Ticket continues its exclusive negotiations to

retain media rights to the Los Angeles Dodgers, News Corp. has set its sights

on connecting with another regional sports network on the East Coast: the YES

Network.

News Corp. is said to be nearing a deal that would give it a

large minority stake in YES, the cable home to the New York Yankees and the

NBA's Brooklyn Nets, with an eye toward increasing the regional sports network's

affiliate fees structure.

According

to published reports, News Corp. within the next couple of days could

acquire as much as 40% of YES by purchasing stakes from longtime investors

Goldman Sachs Group and Providence Equity Partners that would value the RSN at

some $3 billion. Those investment firms, along with Yankee Global Enterprises,

the MLB team's holding company, are the principal holders in YES, which has

consistently ranked at or near the top of RSNs when it comes to primetime

ratings, driven by its Bronx Bombers' telecasts.

Sources familiar with the negotiations indicate that after

the deal Goldman and Providence would retain smaller stakes in YES. Yankees

Global Enterprises holds a 34% in the RSN.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.