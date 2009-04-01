News Corp. Names Jonathan Miller Chairman, CEO of Digital Media Group

Former AOL CEO Jonathan Miller has been named chairman and CEO of News Corp.'s Digital Media Group and chief digital operator for News Corp. Miller will report directly to Rupert Murdoch and is charged with driving digital strategies across the company.

"With his strong background in media and entertainment, coupled with a deep understanding of the digital business, Jon Miller is-hands down-the best equipped executive to provide the vision, oversight and operational experience to truly transform our offerings," Murdoch said in a statement.

In his newly-created role, Miller will manage MySpace, IGN Entertainment, Photobucket, and Hulu, the joint venture with NBCU. He will also be working with heads of other News Corp. operations to develop and enhance digital efforts throughout the business.

Prior to running AOL, Miller worked at Viacom as managing director of Nickelodeon International. He also served as chief executive of Paramount's comedy channel in London and spent five years prior to that as VP of programming at NBA Entertainment.

News Corp. also announced Wednesday that 20-year company veteran Peter Levinsohn is taking on a new position as president of new media and digital distribution for Fox Filmed Entertainment. He will be in charge of policy and portfolio management for the entire unit, which control's News Corp.'s film and television content worldwide.