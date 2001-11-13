News Corp. moves Dodgers to KCOP
News Corp. is moving the Los Angeles Dodgers over to
its newly-acquired Los Angeles TV station KCOP-TV next season.
The former Chris-Craft station has signed a
three-year-deal with the Dodgers' for local broadcast rights.
Tribune-owned KTLA-TV Los Angeles had been the Dodgers' home for the past nine seasons.
For the first 35 years the team was in Los Angeles, the team's games were carried on Fox-owned KTTV-TV Los Angeles.
Sources say KCOP-TV, a UPN affiliate, will pay close to $8 million a year for 50 regular season telecasts.
- Joe Schlosser
