News Corp. Buys 5% Interest in Roo Group

News Corp. has purchased a 5% interest in The Roo Group and has an option to up that stake to 10%.



Roo Media Corp. provides online content distrubution services to Fox News Channel and News Corp.'s Sky News as well as some of the company's print operations.



“News Corp. looks forward to building on its successful relationship with ROO to continue the growth of News Corp’s video assets in the digital marketplace,” said Jeremy Philips, Executive VP, Office of the Chairman, News Corporation, in announcing the investment.

