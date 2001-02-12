News changes at KNBC-TV

In restructuring its news, KNBC-TV Los Angeles will develop a beat system for reporters, has named a senior producer for community coverage, added in-studio "Newsmaker" interviews and is making on-air changes. Kelly Mack and David Cruz are expected to replace morning co-anchors Kent Shocknek and Kathy Vara and will also anchor the station's midday newscasts. Michelle Ruiz, co-anchor at 4 p.m. with Chuck Henry, will replace Mack as co-anchor with Henry at 6 p.m. The station said the moves are part of "a new and exciting direction" under the leadership of new General Manager Paula Madison, who worked for years at WNBC-TV New York.