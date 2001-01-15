No title
Universal Worldwide Television
100 Universal City Plaza,
Building 9128
Universal City, CA 91608
(818)777-5300
Executives
Ned Nalle
President, Universal Worldwide Television
Matt Cooperstein
SVP, Domestic Television Syndication
Dave Mayer
SVP, Business Affairs
Lori Shackel
SVP, Marketing
New Shows
The Fifth Wheel, Blind Date
Evergreens
List of a Lifetime film package, including such titles as Twins, Jaws, American
and Breakfast Club.
