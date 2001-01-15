No title
Pearson TeleVision
North America
2700 Colorado Ave.
Santa Monica, Ca., 90404
Phone: (310) 255-4700
Executives
Brian Harris
President and CEO
William Lincoln
Chief Operating Officer
Matt Loze
President, Production, Drama and Long Form
Sara Rutenberg
President, Business Development & Strategy
Joseph J. Scotti
President, Domestic Distribution & Marketing
Michael Weiden
President, Advertising Sales
New Shows
Lean Angle, Card Sharks, Colosseum
Evergreens
Family Feud, Baywatch Hawaii, To Tell The Truth
