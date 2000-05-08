The news also rises

Tribune Broadcasting's WPIX(TV) New York will introduce its WB11 Morning News in June. Featured personalities will be Lynne White, formerly of WNYW(TV) New York's Good Day New York; wpix late news anchor John Muller; entertainment reporter Lynda Lopez from VH-1's The Daily One; and weather anchor Linda Church.

Vice President and General Manager Paul Bissonette said: "[t]he tremendous growth in viewer interest in morning news coincides with an increased emphasis on news here. As we expand our news programming, it makes the most sense to do so in a time period where there is proven viewer demand."

