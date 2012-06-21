NewMediaMetrics Study Says Ad Buys Should Be Based on Consumers' Emotional Attachment

Reaching the right consumers with ad messages in the

increasingly fragmented media world is becoming even more of a challenge for

media planners and their advertiser clients, especially when they base their

buys only on age demographics.

That's one of many conclusions buyers can draw from the

fifth annual NewMediaMetrics Emotional Attachment Index. NewMediaMetrics, a brand

strategy company founded in 2004 by Gary Reisman and Denise Larson, works with

agencies and advertisers to determine consumers' emotional attachment to brands

and media platforms. And P&G, Wal-Mart and Target are among the clients that

have used the Index to help increase sales and launch new products.

NMM's 360 Cross-Platform Emotional Attachment Study was

first conducted in 2008. This year's findings offer some fascinating nuggets: programming

services such as Netflix and Hulu are gaining significant ground on broadcast

and cable networks as a source of viewing; and tablets showed the most dramatic

increase in emotional attachment among all media platforms with a 59% increase

in 2012.

Reisman spent some time discussing the value that the

Emotional Attachment Index and Study holds for advertisers and agencies, while

also citing some fascinating data from the latest study.

In a nutshell, what

does NewMediaMetrics offer to its agency and advertiser clients?

We help marketers leverage emotional attachment to their brands or to media

platforms so they can increase their return on investment. The marketplace is

so complex today for consumers and there are so many different products out

there and so many different media outlets to get information from. We work with

clients on a customized and proprietary basis. We have a brand index of 360

brands in 45 different categories, and for each we measure the emotional

attachment linking those brands to a particular TV series or to 14 different

media platforms that include 60 TV networks, 150 Internet sites, more than 100

print titles, outdoor, mobile and others. One of the things we do is correlation

between media platforms and brands.

Why is emotional

attachment to a brand or network so important?

Today, media buyers are chasing their tails when they buy just impressions

based on age demographics. They need to buy based on why people are buying

their clients' product and which people are emotionally attached to each brand

and media outlet. Then they can leverage their buys and improve their clients'

return on investment. Emotional attachment is a unique and effective way to do

it.

So what do you tell

your clients?

We stress that emotional attachment drives consumer consumption. Our advice to

marketers is to stop the madness: Stop buying simple impressions. Today, they

are meaningless. The home run for marketers is to find out what products and

what media a particular consumer is emotionally attached to and go after those

consumers in a more targeted way.

Why is emotional

attachment so important?

Emotional attachment to a brand is a solid predictor of purchase behavior. If

consumers are emotionally attached to a brand, they are two-and-a half times as

likely to pay attention to an ad for that brand. And consumers are 40% more

likely to pay attention to media they are emotionally attached to. And

consumers who are both emotionally attached to a brand and emotionally attached

to a media outlet that brand is advertised on are three times more likely to

consider buying that brand.

What role does

social media play in the emotional attachment arena?

People who are emotional attached to social chatter are 43% more likely to tell

their friends and family about products and services they like. They are super

advocates of the brands they are attached to.

So what should be the

goal of a marketer?

The challenge for marketers is to tap into the media properties and content

that are most aligned with their brand's customers. For example, if the

consumers who are highly emotionally attached to Hulu or Netflix are also

highly emotionally attached to Burger King, it would stand to reason that a

portion of Burger King's media dollars should be allocated to those platforms.

There are also different levels of emotional attachment and that can also be a

factor.

Feeling the Numbers

Here are just a few of the findings in the latest 360

Cross-Platform Emotional Attachment Study. In total, it is a myriad of

data with a virtually unlimited number of combinations and correlations between

media platforms and brands.

The only media platform to decline in emotional attachment

among consumers was AOL, with the favorable emotional attachment to its homepage

falling from 21% to 11%. Other indications that AOL is falling out of favor

with consumers are that emotional attachment to AOL email dropped 61% in 2012

and emotional attachment to AOL instant messaging fell by 30%. The lone bright

spot was for AOL's Huffington Post, which rose 3% in attachment from consumers.

Google Search remains the single most emotionally appealing media property

among the nearly 400 measured in the study.

Netflix, with 49% emotional attachment among 18-49 year olds, was solidly ahead

of Hulu, even though Hulu's EA index rose 4.5% in 2012.

Attachment to Facebook, although still strong, dropped slightly in 2011, with a

6% decline among adults 18-49. The data for the study was collected prior to

the Facebook IPO.

The top three TV networks among 18-49-year-olds in regard to emotional attachment

were, in order, ABC, CBS and Discovery.

Among females 18-34 who are highly emotionally attached to Pampers, ABC gets

17% more high-value Pampers buyers than NBC.

TLC has 31% more high-value Pampers buyers than Lifetime.

Cosmopolitan magazine has 33% more

high-value Pampers buyers than Bravo.

Among adults 25-54 who are highly emotionally attached to BMW, the network they

are most emotionally attached to is ESPN, followed by Fox and NBC.

Fox scores 15% higher than CBS among adults 25-54 with a high BMW EA index.

Time magazine has the largest

percentage of high-value BMW buyers as readers; Time also has 13% more high-value BMW buyers than CNBC.

The combinations for numbers are endless and can be tailored

to each individual advertisers and brand. Here are some brand correlations to

TV networks and websites by percentage of emotionally attached viewers:

Consumers highly emotionally attached to ABC network are

also 73% emotionally attached to Pearl Vision, 67.6% emotionally attached

to United Airlines and 63.6% emotionally attached to Travelers Insurance.

Consumers highly emotionally attached to CBS are also 59.3% emotionally

attached to Volkswagen.

Consumers highly emotionally attached to Discovery are also 75.5% emotionally

attached to Westin Hotels and 58.3% emotionally attached to Hotels.com and

56.5% attached to Travelocity.

Consumers highly emotionally attached to Hulu are also 61.8% emotionally

attached to Embassy Suites and 56.2% attached to Sheraton.

Consumers highly emotionally attached to Netflix are also 80.5% highly attached

to Uniqlo and 62.3% attached to Motorola Razr.

Consumers highly emotionally attached to Google Search are also 78.8% highly

attached to Jaguar.

Consumers highly emotionally attached to Facebook are also 67.1% highly

attached to Johnnie Walker and 66.4% highly attached to American Airlines.

Consumers highly emotionally attached to the AOL home page are also 46.2%

highly attached to HSBC and 37.4% attached to Citibank.

(The data collected by

NMM was based on surveys conducted with 3,500 consumers age 13-54 to gauge their

emotional attachment.)