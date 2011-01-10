Newman to Head Ad Sales for Fox Sports Interactive
Fox
Sports Interactive Media (FSIM) has named Marla Newman Senior VP,
Sales, according to a Monday announcement from the division's Executive
Vice President and General Manager Jeff Husvar, to whom she reports.
Newman, based in New York, previously served as Group Vice President
for MTVN Digital, where she headed digital and mobile sales for Web
properties including ComedyCentral.com, Spike.com and TVLand.com.
"FSIM
continues to grow ad revenue faster than the market, and we're seeing
tremendous progress when it comes to integrated opportunities with our
network and cable partners in the FOX Sports Media Group," Husvar said.
"Marla has exceptional credentials and the perfect background to
achieve our goals and maximize the FOX Sports Media Group's digital
sales potential."
