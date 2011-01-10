Newman to Head Ad Sales for Fox Sports Interactive

Fox

Sports Interactive Media (FSIM) has named Marla Newman Senior VP,

Sales, according to a Monday announcement from the division's Executive

Vice President and General Manager Jeff Husvar, to whom she reports.

Newman, based in New York, previously served as Group Vice President

for MTVN Digital, where she headed digital and mobile sales for Web

properties including ComedyCentral.com, Spike.com and TVLand.com.

"FSIM

continues to grow ad revenue faster than the market, and we're seeing

tremendous progress when it comes to integrated opportunities with our

network and cable partners in the FOX Sports Media Group," Husvar said.

"Marla has exceptional credentials and the perfect background to

achieve our goals and maximize the FOX Sports Media Group's digital

sales potential."