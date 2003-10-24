Newlink Launches Latin American News Show

Miami-based Newlink Communications Group Inc. will launch Oppenheimer Presenta, a Spanish-language, panregional political-news program, later this month.

The show will reach more than 57 million households in 16 Latin American countries on one of the strongest syndication lineups in the region, including Televisa in Mexico, Venevision in Venezuela, Unvision in Puerto Rico and Canal 9 in Argentina.

The show is distributed by Miami-based PTL Latino. Newlink expects to air it in the U.S. Hispanic market in the near future.

Anchored by columnist, best-selling book author and Pulitzer Prize winner Andrés Oppenheimer, the weekly one-hour show will debate the news and feature world leaders addressing topics of interest to Latin Americans.

For example, the first episode features a debate between White House special ambassador to Latin America Otto Reich, former Mexican foreign minister Jorge Castaneda and recent Argentine presidential candidate Elisa Carrió on President Bush’s Latin American policy.

Oppenheimer Presenta has attracted the attention of advertisers like McDonald’s Corp. and StateTrust Wealth Management.