NewFronts 2016: Playboy Dresses Up With New Original Digital Content

Playboy will look to go after young millennial men with the development of several new original digital series to stream on its website, the company said during its first NewFronts presentation Friday.

Touting its "safe for work" content, Playboy.com – which in 2015 removed nudity from the site – wants to reach upscale men with content that focuses on lifestyles, documentaries, food & spirits, scripted comedy and gaming. Over the last two years the site has driven down its median age of users to 31 from 47, said Playboy executives.

“This is an exciting and complex brand transformation,” Playboy Enterprises CEO Scott Flanders told advertisers and journalists attending the NewFront. “Now, with the debut of our original video slate, we’re continuing to usher in a new era of Playboy.”

