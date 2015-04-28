NewFronts 2015: Mode Media Launches Mode.com, Mode Stories
By Luke McCord
In an effort to aggregate its content in one spot, Mode Media has launched Mode.com and mobile app Mode Stories.
The website and app will bring together Mode Media’s websites — including Glam.com, Brash.com, Foodie.com, Tend.com and Bliss.com — apps, social networks and content to Mode starting Tuesday.
The combined platform launches with 25 million users a month, 100,000 videos and content curated by 10,000 creators in 20 lifestyle categories.
“I am thrilled to be launching Mode.com and the Mode Stories App as a completely new way for consumers to discover incredible videos and content today,” said Samir Arora, founder and CEO of Mode Media. “Our significant reach — particularly amongst millennials, existing relationships with top creators & video producers, and the innovative new solutions for brands — allows us to immediately command a leadership position in the platform market.”
The website and app brings together human-curated content and an algorithm for personalized feeds based on “editors, critics, journalists, video producers and experts they follow; as well as their interests, engagement and social activity on Mode.”
Mode Media also announced Tuesday the launch of Mode Video, a digital video streaming service integrated into the Mode platform.
