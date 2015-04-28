NewFronts 2015: Maker Flexes Disney Muscle

Maker Studios is finding out what it's like to be part of the Disney family.

During its second NewFront since being acquired by Disney, Maker showcased its various partnerships with companies within the Disney family. Maker has partnered with ABC Family, ABC News' Lincoln Square Productions and comic book powerhouse Marvel.

During its presentation in New York on Tuesday, Maker touted docuseries I Am Maker, which it is producing alongside World of Wonder and ABC Family. The series will give viewers a behind the scenes look at what it takes to be a YouTube star today. Maker is also partnering with Lincoln Square Productions on another docuseries American Woman, which takes an "irreverent" look at some of the most important women in history.

The digital studio is also working with Marvel to develop content around its vast array of properties including current releases. ESPN's X Games will pair the best action sports athletes with Maker content creators to develop year-round content.

Maker has 15 new series, including Camp, an adaptation of James Franco's novel Palo Alto: Stories.