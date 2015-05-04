NewFronts 2015: Machinima Getting Lift from DC Entertainment

New York — The comic book wars have made their way to the Digital Content NewFronts.

Last week, Maker Studios touted its new partnership with fellow Disney-owned company Marvel, where the two will work together to create content from Marvel’s vast library. On Monday, it was rival DC Entertainment’s turn.

Machinima, the fandom and gamer-focused digital-media company, held its first NewFront — fittingly on “Star Wars Day” — in New York Monday afternoon. During the presentation, the YouTube MCN — which is backed by DC’s parent Warner Bros. — unveiled a slate full of DC titles, including Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles Season 2, DC’s Hero Project and #4Hero.

The company also touted partnerships with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Clive Barker, Roberto Orci and Bunim/Murray Prods., and several of Machinima’s creators. Machinima has also partnered with Bunim/Murray to create a series based on the online game Happy Wheels.

Machinima’s NewFront came on the heels of a rough 2014, which saw massive turnover, including Ovation COO Chad Gutstein taking over as CEO.

Said Gustein at the end of the presentation: “We’re back.”