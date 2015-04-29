NewFronts 2015: Hulu Cuts Streaming Deal With AMC

Hulu announced at its NewFront presentation Wednesday that it has cut a major streaming deal with AMC.

The deal includes rights to all future programming from the cabler, including the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

The agreement includes future content from all AMC Networks including IFC, BBC America, SundanceTV and WE tv.

Series from AMC Networks will be available on Hulu prior to each subsequent season’s network premiere. Hulu and the respective networks will execute substantial co-marketing and co-promotional campaigns to drive awareness and promote viewership of all series throughout the span of the agreement.

“AMC Networks has an incredible reputation and track record in producing captivating storytelling across a variety of genres for true connoisseurs of television,” said Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu. “This huge partnership guarantees that Hulu viewers will soon be able to enjoy the newest slate of premium programming from some of the top cable networks.”

“We believe in the combination of compelling content and technology to engage audiences and deliver viewers back to the linear television experience,” said Ed Carroll, chief operating officer, AMC Networks. “AMC Networks has been the original home of some of the most popular shows in the history of online streaming, and we are excited about this new partnership with Hulu, a growing company that has created a network-branded environment for content in a highly competitive space.”

Through the deal, Hulu will – over time – become the SVOD home to a diverse and comprehensive collection of AMC Networks-produced content. Hulu will also become the streaming home for a significant number of films from the IFC Films collection, including 2012 Sundance Film award winner Sleepwalk with Me;Room 237, the documentary film by Rodney Ascher about the perceived meaning in the film The Shining; Pina, the 3D film about dance choreographer Pina Bausch; and L.A. Outfest Grand Jury Award winner Weekend.