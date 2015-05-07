NewFronts 2015: Endemol Beyond USA Launching Two More Networks

New York – Fresh off the launch of ICON Network with YouTube star Michelle Phan, Endemol Beyond USA said Thursday it will launch two more digital networks this year.

Holding its NewFront presentation Thursday afternoon, Endemol unveiled the pop culture-centric Looksy and Smasher, which is aimed at the sports and gaming culture. Both networks will launch in 2015.

Looksy's programming slate features Vine star Brittany Furlan headlining a prank show and former MTV star Andy Milonakis in a reboot of his show. Loosky will also have the scripted series Neurotica, from the writers/producers of The Office and HBO's Hello Ladies, and an internet version of E!True Hollywood Story from Michael Lynn.

The male-targeted Smasher will feature a pair of international imports from Endemol Beyond UK Rule'm Sports and Legends of Gaming. The new U.S. versions respectively star digital luminaries Jesse Wellens and Toby Turner, who combined have nearly 30 million YouTube subscribers.

Endemol will further its relationship with Pitbull, who is already behind Gentleman's Code and The Most Bad Ones. This year, Endemol will launch two more series with the music star in Masterclass and Pitbull Presents.

“Brands are looking for new ways to work with premier global production partners like Endemol Beyond,” said Vivi Zigler, president, digital, brand & audience development, Endemol Shine North America. “We have rapidly expanded our capabilities and are ready to leverage our unrivaled worldwide assets in the service of building exceptional value for brands in a way that is premium, targeted and authentic.”

Endemol Beyond has also signed a talent deal with Americal Idol alum Jessica Sanchez.