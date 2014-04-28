NewFronts 2014: Xbox Developing Shows With Seth Green, Sarah Silverman

As Xbox Entertainment gears up to unveil its programming slate to advertisers for the first time Monday afternoon, the Microsoft console announced its plans Monday morning.

Along with previously announced series such as its Steven Speilberg-produced adaption of its popular game franchise Halo and documentaries Every Street United and Signal to Noise, Xbox is developing more originals with names like Sarah Silverman and Seth Green.

Many of the shows are adaptations of other properties such as Deadlands, based on the role-playing game of the same name; Gun Machine, the New York Times bestseller by Warren Ellis (who will executive produce) and Winterworld, a limited event series adapted from the IDW Publishing graphic novel.

The studio is also working on a hybrid stop-motion series Extraordinary Believers with Robot Chicken creators Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, with Green executive producing. The studio is also developing a half-hour comedy format with Silverman and her comedy collective JASH founded with Michael Cera, Reggie Watts and Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim (known as the comedy duo “Tim and Eric”). Each week, a different comedian will host/curate a show featuring new and unsung talent, in various video formats; Silverman will host the pilot episode.

The other original in development is Fearless (working title), an unscripted series produced by Australian production company, Cordell Jigsaw Zapruder (CJZ).

Other previously announced series from the studio include Humans, the coproduction with the U.K.’s Channel 4. Xbox also partnered with Superfly to bring Xbox Live users the Bonnaroo music and arts festival in June.