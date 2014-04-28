NewFronts 2014: New York Times Debuts Video Hub

The New York Times is aggressively expanding its push into video, announcing a new hub on its website called Times Video and a collaboration with Vimeo on a new slate of originals.

Execs and staffers confirmed those moves and added color about how video has taken an increasingly central role in the Times consumer proposition during a NewFronts presentation Monday morning in a Chelsea gallery next to the High Line.

Times Video, the company said, will feature a new interface, navigation and design to make it friendly for mobile and tablet users. Content will be organized across 14 channels, with Acura coming aboard as launch sponsor.

The first series in the Vimeo partnership, co-developed by the Times, Vimeo and web documentary outfit the Perennial Plate, explores the evolution of food and culture in immigrant U.S. society. Content will live on both Times and Vimeo platforms following an initial 14-day exclusive run on NYTimes.com

“From quick, short-form updates to longer-form documentaries and features, Times Video serves as the ultimate destination for users looking for world class, original premium video content,” said Rebecca Howard, GM of video for the Times.

Many familiar print features, from Modern Love to Corner Office, have provided valuable video branding but Monday’s presentation made it clear how actively the Times is seeking to develop stand-alone video properties. One clip for such a show – Verbatim, in which comedians act out court transcripts, elicited hearty laughs from the crowd.