NewFronts 2014: IAB—Original Digital Viewing Up 15% Over '13 Levels

Wrapping up eight packed days of NewFronts, the Interactive Advertising Bureau released its annual study of online video viewing Wednesday, showing it rose 15% over 2013 levels.

About 22% of U.S. adults told IAB research partner GfK they watch at least one original online video per month. That equates to roughly 52 million viewers, up from 45 million a year ago.

Some 52% of those viewers talk about about those videos on social media platforms, compared with 38% on primetime TV.

The study also highlighted key differences in viewer habits on digital platforms compared with traditional TV. More than half of all digital viewers say their sessions are unplanned compared with about one-quarter on television.

The IAB released the data at the start of its NewFronts Insights Lunch. The event brought together speakers from YuMe, Tremor Video, Unruly Media, BrightLine and Visible Measures to discuss sharing of video, connected TV trends and engagement tools.