NewFronts 2014: Glam Media Becomes Mode Media, Unveils New Series

Glam Media announced Tuesday that it is rebranding itself as Mode Media, and rolled out a 10-series slate of original programming. The series will be available through a new video platform, also unveiled Tuesday, called Project M, which will be featured across the company’s digital channels.

The new series include: Supermarket Adventures, Tastemakers and The Foodie Top 100: Legends and Hidden Gems for Foodie Channel; Mi Casa, Su Casa and Haute Havens for Home and Living Channel; What if I Wasn’t for Mode Entertainment Channel; Real Alphas for Brash Men’s Lifestyle Channel; Kiss & Tell With Charlotte Tilbury and Designer in a Diner for Glam Fashion & Lifestyle Channel; and M Entertainment: Epic Short Films.

The company also announced the launch of a Los Angeles studio, Mode Entertainment Studios, and that it has signed with Creative Artists Agency to help with expansion in the digital sphere and entertainment industry.