NewFronts 2014: Conde Nast Adding Three Channels

Conde Nast Entertainment, in its second trip to the NewFronts Tuesday, packed clips from dozens of new web series into a fast-paced tour through its progress just one year after launch.

The company will hit one billion total video views in May, half of those on mobile, CNE president Dawn Ostroff announced. "We are the insurgent of the video marketplace," added Chief Revenue Officer Lisa Valentino.

The 100-plus new and returning series featured in a fusillade of clips run the gamut from scripted to documentary to animation.

The next phase of the company's rollout will include new channels for Lucky, Bon Appetit and The New Yorker, joining the roster of 11 magazine-branded channels.

In July, the company will launch The Scene, a destination video site with its own URL that will feature a deep well of content, including contributions from Weather Channel Films, BuzzFeed, ABC News and Major League Soccer.

Addressing ad buyers in a swank Park Avenue event hall, execs articulated a market opening in between user-generated and aggregation sites and high-end long-form sites like Hulu and Netflix.

“In just one year, CNÉ has set the industry standard for award-winning original video content that millions of influential millennials are watching and sharing,” Ostroff said.