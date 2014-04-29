NewFronts 2014: AOL Slate Includes First Long-Form Series

AOL announced a new programming slate of 16 original series Tuesday.

The digital company will make its Digital Content NewFront presentation Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, N.Y. Among the new offerings—which will be available through the AOL On Network—is AOL’s first long-form series, Connected, which chronicles the lives of five seemingly disconnected New Yorkers. The series is produced by Koda Communications in association with Warrior Poets.

Other new series include Making a Scene With James Franco, Kevin Nealon’s Laugh Lessons, Inspired, My Hero, Win/Win, That’s Racist, So Much More, Follow Me, The Road to Disrupt, In Short, Park Bench, #CandidlyNicole, City.Ballet, The Future Starts Here and Hardwired 2.0.

“This year’s slate continues to define AOL Originals as a premium showcase for authentic voices telling remarkable stories,” said Gabriel Lewis, head of AOL originals.

AOL also announced that it will partner with Nielsen on a beta test of a system that will provide TV-comparable ratings—with demographic breakdowns—of the new series.