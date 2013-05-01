NewFronts 2013: Univision to Launch Flama
During its NewFront presentation on May 1,
Univision Communications unveiled plans to launch Flama, a new digital offering
for Hispanics that will feature original digital content, and highlighted a
number of other digital initiatives.
The
moves are particularly important for the company because Hispanics have higher
rates of usage of online video, mobile video, and other digital media than the
general population.
Flama,
which is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2013, will feature original one-off
videos and series across a variety of genres ranging from comedy to documentary
for Hispanics in the millennial demo.
Univision
also sees the effort as a way to "incubate innovative content and develop new
talent with fresh, independent voices," the company reported.
As
part of the effort, Univision will also be partnering with VEVO to market the scripted
web series, Salseras.
In
addition, Univision announced new channels for its bilingual digital network,
UVideos.
The
five new channels are: "La Buena Vida" (Lifestyle Channel); "En La Olla"
(Cooking Channel); "Canal Fashion" (Beauty and Fashion Channel); "La Carcajada"
(Comedy Channel); and "Lo Que No Ves" (Behind the Scenes).
Univision
also noted that it is expand its UVideos' news and sports content and unveiled
plans for a number of cross-platform content efforts for news, sports and
telenovelas.
