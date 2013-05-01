NewFronts 2013: Univision to Launch Flama

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

During its NewFront presentation on May 1,

Univision Communications unveiled plans to launch Flama, a new digital offering

for Hispanics that will feature original digital content, and highlighted a

number of other digital initiatives.

The

moves are particularly important for the company because Hispanics have higher

rates of usage of online video, mobile video, and other digital media than the

general population.

Flama,

which is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2013, will feature original one-off

videos and series across a variety of genres ranging from comedy to documentary

for Hispanics in the millennial demo.

Univision

also sees the effort as a way to "incubate innovative content and develop new

talent with fresh, independent voices," the company reported.

As

part of the effort, Univision will also be partnering with VEVO to market the scripted

web series, Salseras.

In

addition, Univision announced new channels for its bilingual digital network,

UVideos.

The

five new channels are: "La Buena Vida" (Lifestyle Channel); "En La Olla"

(Cooking Channel); "Canal Fashion" (Beauty and Fashion Channel); "La Carcajada"

(Comedy Channel); and "Lo Que No Ves" (Behind the Scenes).

Univision

also noted that it is expand its UVideos' news and sports content and unveiled

plans for a number of cross-platform content efforts for news, sports and

telenovelas.