NewFronts 2013: Conde Nast Entertainment Adds Vogue, Wired to Video Network

New York -- Conde Nast Entertainment, which has been

gestating for a year and a half under the helm of Dawn Ostroff, will be adding

programming based on Vogue and Wired, the division announced at its

NewFront presentation on Wednesday.

The titles will join Glamour

and GQ, which were the first tolaunch under CNE in March,

with channels for Vanity Fair, Teen Vogue,

Epicurious and Style.com launching later this year.

Vogue's slate will

debut on May 8 and include series like Vogue

Weddings; The Fund, about the

competition for the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund endowment; and cooking

show Elettra's Goodness. Wired will launch a week later on May 15

and with series like Game Life, which

interviews video game creators; and Codefellas,

a scripted animated show set in the world of the NSA.

Glamour and GQ will also add six new series between

them: Glamour Video Gift of the Week,

which highlights hot men; makeover competition Style to Kill; its first scripted show Single Life; GQ's new series are Casualties of the Gridiron, a documentary about players coping with

their post-NFL lives; GQ How To; and The GQ Trend Report.

Ostroff, who watched the migration of young viewers to the

Web as the former head of The CW, said she saw several ways CNE's video could

end up on television, including deals with over-the-top providers and

additional long-form content that could be programmed on traditional networks

(The company on Tuesday hired Gina Marcheschi to be VP of television scripted

series).

Conde Nast will be leveraging its 200 million global

consumers to drive viewership for the channels, and in turn hoping viewership

boosts readership, as video content won't be restricted to subscribers. On

Wednesday, it announced strategic syndication partnerships with Yahoo, AOL,

Twitter, Dailymotion and Grab Media to further extend its reach.

Ostroff opened her remarks Wednesday by saying she was

probably the only executive to have hosted both an upfront and a newfront, and

it was evident in CNE's tight presentation -- the event at 583 Park Avenue on

the Upper East Side came in under 40 minutes, compared to the two-hour runtime

of other newfronts this week.