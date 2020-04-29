NewFront Presentations to Stress Accelerated Change

Saying that industry reaction to the Coronavirus crisis has shifted from panic to innovation, the Internet Advertising Bureau said this year’s NewFronts will focus on how fast media habits are changing.

Originally scheduled for the end of April, the Digital Content NewFronts--where streaming video companies make their pitch to advertisers--were postponed because of the virus and turned into a series of virtual presentations.

NewFront founders Hulu and YouTube will be presenting this year. The IAB also confirmed that Conde Nast, Crackle Plus, Ellen Digital, Roku, The Recount, The Wall Street Journal/Barron’s group, Tubi, Vibenomics and 3Blackdot will be making presentations.

Facebook, GSTV, Samsung Ads, Tremor Video and Xandr are expected to make “program contributions,” the IAB said, adding that other presenters are likely to be added.

“I’ll be honest – when we first confronted the need to hold the NewFronts entirely online back in March, it was exciting but daunting,” said David Cohen, president, IAB. “Already, working with publishers, brands, and tech companies to pull it all together feels much more natural. Just look around at the innovation we are seeing in production, storytelling and building immersive virtual experiences. That’s how fast things have changed. This is one NewFronts no one should miss.”