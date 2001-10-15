Newburger to head Comedy Central Films

Comedy Central Monday tapped network veteran Patty Newburger to head its new

original-movie division and unveiled plans for its first original film.

Comedy Central Films plans to release two or three movies per year.

Production on the first, Porn N' Chicken, is slated to begin early next

year.

Newburger has been with Comedy for 10 years, overseeing marketing and special

projects.

Also Monday, Comedy promoted Molly Garner to vice president of human

resources.