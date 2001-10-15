Newburger to head Comedy Central Films
Comedy Central Monday tapped network veteran Patty Newburger to head its new
original-movie division and unveiled plans for its first original film.
Comedy Central Films plans to release two or three movies per year.
Production on the first, Porn N' Chicken, is slated to begin early next
year.
Newburger has been with Comedy for 10 years, overseeing marketing and special
projects.
Also Monday, Comedy promoted Molly Garner to vice president of human
resources.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.