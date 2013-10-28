NewBay Media, Outsell to Launch Outsell TV

NewBay Media, the publisher of Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV, has partnered with research firm Outsell to bring exclusive peer councils to television leaders.

The partnership, called Outsell TV, will provide councils that offer a confidential, peer-to-peer advisory group designed exclusively for CEOs, COOs, presidents, and division heads. Each council will have no more than 20 executives from various areas of the television industry, and will be hand-selected by previous council members and Outsell TV staff.

“We are pleased to join Outsell to bring this dynamic concept to C-level professionals throughout the TV industry,” said Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. “The expertise that both partners bring in terms of market knowledge, analytical and data capabilities, council development, and networking will allow Outsell TV to serve the market in a deep, meaningful, and unusual way.”

Outsell TV members also have access to Outsell TV research and lead analysts for confidential decision support.

“Our new Outsell TV membership service puts us at the epicenter of the broadcast industry during a time of unprecedented change,” says Anthea Stratigos, cofounder and CEO of Outsell. “This exclusive peer-to-peer community of executives from the highest levels across the TV industry, augmented by our fact-based research and analysis, will help shape the future of broadcast and provide leaders with critical guidance as they position their companies for growth and success in the years ahead.”

For more information on Outsell TV membership, visit tinyurl.com/outsell-tv.