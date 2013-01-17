NewBay Media to Launch NYC Television Week

Come late October, NewBay Media will salute the television

industry with a week-long event in New York City.

NewBay, the publisher of Broadcasting & Cable,

Multichannel News, Next TV and TV Technology, will produce

the first of an annual week-long celebration of the television industry called

"NYC Television Week." The inaugural version of the event is scheduled from

Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 at locations throughout Manhattan.

NYC Television Week will cover the breadth of today's TV

industry -- from broadcast to cable, satellite to Internet video and

beyond. The celebration will comprise conferences, award presentations,

networking events and seminars orbiting syndication, innovation, advertising,

mobile TV, science and technology and creative development that will engage

leaders from all corners of the TV business, including industry management,

programmers, technologists, engineers and talent, as well as those that want to

reach TV advertisers and sponsors.

NYC Television Week programming will be bookended by the

annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall

of Fame on Oct. 28 and the OnScreen Media Summit on Oct. 31.

"Television is an incredibly large and dynamic industry, and

a huge part of New York City's culture and economy," said NewBay Media CEO

Steve Palm in announcing the event. "We believe no industry is more deserving

of being in the spotlight in NYC than television, and look forward to producing

a week-long celebration that rivals Fashion and Advertising Week. NYC Television

Week will be a unique opportunity for everyone in the television ecosystem to

come together, celebrate, learn and network."

The kickoff to NYC Television Week will be a networking

breakfast the morning of Oct. 28, leading into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame taking place later that

evening at the Waldorf-Astoria. The following days will be filled with events to

inspire education and thought-leadership from key leaders in the industry, as

well as technology exhibits and discussions on content and social media. NYC

Television Week concludes on Halloween with the OnScreen Media Summit.

"Quite simply, if you work in television or in an industry

affected by it, then you need to be at NYC Television Week," said Louis

Hillelson, VP/group publisher, Broadcasting & Cable,Multichannel

News, and Next TV. "The outcome from these events -- the sharing of

ideas and solutions -- will help shape the industry going forward."

More details about NYC Television Week will be revealed in

the coming months. For sponsorship opportunities or to participate in NYC

Television Week, contact Hillelson at 917-281-4730

or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.