NewBay Media Acquires Intent Media

NewBay Media LLC, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable

and Multichannel News, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Intent

Media Limited.

Intent, based in the U.K., produces business publications,

websites and events within the entertainment, technology and leisure markets.

Its brands include Pro Sound News Europe, TVB Europe, Installation,

MCV and ToyNews. Stuart Dinsey, Intent's founder and managing director,

will continue in the same capacity and will help manage NewBay's European

efforts, operating from Intent's offices in Hertfordshire and London.

"Strategically, our plan has always included

international expansion, and I am pleased that we were able to do this with a

company that so perfectly complements our own portfolio and mission," said

Steve Palm, president and CEO, NewBay. "The addition of Intent immediately

enhances our ability to serve the Broadcast, Pro Audio and AV markets.

The Jordan, Edmiston Group Inc. (JEGI) represented Intent in

this transaction and acted as its exclusive financial advisor.