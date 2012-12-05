NewBay Media Acquires Intent Media
NewBay Media LLC, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable
and Multichannel News, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Intent
Media Limited.
Intent, based in the U.K., produces business publications,
websites and events within the entertainment, technology and leisure markets.
Its brands include Pro Sound News Europe, TVB Europe, Installation,
MCV and ToyNews. Stuart Dinsey, Intent's founder and managing director,
will continue in the same capacity and will help manage NewBay's European
efforts, operating from Intent's offices in Hertfordshire and London.
"Strategically, our plan has always included
international expansion, and I am pleased that we were able to do this with a
company that so perfectly complements our own portfolio and mission," said
Steve Palm, president and CEO, NewBay. "The addition of Intent immediately
enhances our ability to serve the Broadcast, Pro Audio and AV markets.
The Jordan, Edmiston Group Inc. (JEGI) represented Intent in
this transaction and acted as its exclusive financial advisor.
