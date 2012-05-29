New Zealand's Prime TV Inks CBS Studios Pact

CBS Studios International has concluded a multi-year deal with Prime TV in New Zealand that will give the channel exclusive free-to-air rights to new shows that the studio produces for the fall 2012 television season and subsequent years covered by the deal.

The volume licensing deal is Prime's first with a major Hollywood studio, noted the head of Prime TV, Karen Bieleski, who called it "a turning point for Prime TV" in a statement.

"Prime has been the only channel in New Zealand without a major studio supply deal and our agreement with CBS Studios International will enhance our current schedule in both primetime and off-peak, allowing us to offer a far greater variety of quality daytime content including talk shows, entertainment news and factual programming," she explained. "The addition of top quality American network programs such as Elementary and Vegas will add enormous value to our existing line up alongside viewer favorites such as Downton Abbey, Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders, Top Gear and True Blood.