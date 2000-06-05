New York radio shock jocks Opie and Anthony, of wnew (fm), held up a profane sign Thursday referring to female body parts while wnbc (tv) reporter was delivering a live report. The station cut away to taped material. On Wednesday, the pair had promised on the air to drop a bomb on NBC. Before joining wnew, the perennial pranksters had lost their job in Boston over a hoax, complete with sound effects, about the supposed death in a traffic collision of Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino. The pair suggested to New York newspapers that they had been spanked but not suspended. wnbc said it was not planning legal action.