The New York Post reports that NBC has been sued by several employees charging racial and sexual harassment, seeking damages totaling $800 million. Director Gilbert Muro filed a suit claiming that during his years on the Today Show in the 1980s he heard a senior news director make racist remarks about then Today host Bryant Gumbel. What standing Muro has to file suit, or why he waited so long to file wasn't explained. Dateline Producer Liz Gross filed a separate suit claiming she was denied promotions and pay raises given to less competent male counterparts. An NBC spokeswoman said the claims were investigated and found to be "completely untrue."